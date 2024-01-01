20 Bangladeshi takas to Bahraini dinars

Convert BDT to BHD at the real exchange rate

20 bdt
0.064 bhd

Tk1.000 BDT = .د.ب0.003211 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:42
BDT to BHD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to BHDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00320.0032
Low0.00320.0032
Average0.00320.0032
Change0.07%-0.61%
1 BDT to BHD stats

The performance of BDT to BHD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0032 and a 30 day low of 0.0032. This means the 30 day average was 0.0032. The change for BDT to BHD was 0.07.

The performance of BDT to BHD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0032 and a 90 day low of 0.0032. This means the 90 day average was 0.0032. The change for BDT to BHD was -0.61.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bahraini Dinar
1 BDT0.00321 BHD
5 BDT0.01605 BHD
10 BDT0.03211 BHD
20 BDT0.06422 BHD
50 BDT0.16054 BHD
100 BDT0.32108 BHD
250 BDT0.80271 BHD
500 BDT1.60542 BHD
1000 BDT3.21083 BHD
2000 BDT6.42166 BHD
5000 BDT16.05415 BHD
10000 BDT32.10830 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BHD311.44600 BDT
5 BHD1,557.23000 BDT
10 BHD3,114.46000 BDT
20 BHD6,228.92000 BDT
50 BHD15,572.30000 BDT
100 BHD31,144.60000 BDT
250 BHD77,861.50000 BDT
500 BHD155,723.00000 BDT
1000 BHD311,446.00000 BDT
2000 BHD622,892.00000 BDT
5000 BHD1,557,230.00000 BDT
10000 BHD3,114,460.00000 BDT