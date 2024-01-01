500 Bahraini dinars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert BHD to BDT at the real exchange rate

500 bhd
155,697.50 bdt

.د.ب1.000 BHD = Tk311.4 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
BHD to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BHD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High311.7000311.7120
Low311.3400309.5520
Average311.5078311.1957
Change-0.09%0.60%
1 BHD to BDT stats

The performance of BHD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 311.7000 and a 30 day low of 311.3400. This means the 30 day average was 311.5078. The change for BHD to BDT was -0.09.

The performance of BHD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 311.7120 and a 90 day low of 309.5520. This means the 90 day average was 311.1957. The change for BHD to BDT was 0.60.

Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BHD311.39500 BDT
5 BHD1,556.97500 BDT
10 BHD3,113.95000 BDT
20 BHD6,227.90000 BDT
50 BHD15,569.75000 BDT
100 BHD31,139.50000 BDT
250 BHD77,848.75000 BDT
500 BHD155,697.50000 BDT
1000 BHD311,395.00000 BDT
2000 BHD622,790.00000 BDT
5000 BHD1,556,975.00000 BDT
10000 BHD3,113,950.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Bahraini Dinar
1 BDT0.00321 BHD
5 BDT0.01606 BHD
10 BDT0.03211 BHD
20 BDT0.06423 BHD
50 BDT0.16057 BHD
100 BDT0.32114 BHD
250 BDT0.80284 BHD
500 BDT1.60568 BHD
1000 BDT3.21135 BHD
2000 BDT6.42270 BHD
5000 BDT16.05675 BHD
10000 BDT32.11350 BHD