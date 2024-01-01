Bangladeshi takas to Kenyan shillings today

Convert BDT to KES at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
1,211 kes

1.000 BDT = 1.211 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:19
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kenyan Shilling
1 BDT1.21089 KES
5 BDT6.05445 KES
10 BDT12.10890 KES
20 BDT24.21780 KES
50 BDT60.54450 KES
100 BDT121.08900 KES
250 BDT302.72250 KES
500 BDT605.44500 KES
1000 BDT1,210.89000 KES
2000 BDT2,421.78000 KES
5000 BDT6,054.45000 KES
10000 BDT12,108.90000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KES0.82584 BDT
5 KES4.12919 BDT
10 KES8.25838 BDT
20 KES16.51676 BDT
50 KES41.29190 BDT
100 KES82.58380 BDT
250 KES206.45950 BDT
500 KES412.91900 BDT
1000 KES825.83800 BDT
2000 KES1,651.67600 BDT
5000 KES4,129.19000 BDT
10000 KES8,258.38000 BDT