Bangladeshi taka to Kenyan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Kenyan shillings is currently 1.100 today, reflecting a -0.067% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.641% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Kenyan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 1.110 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 1.098 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.428% decrease in value.