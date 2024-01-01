20 Bangladeshi takas to Kenyan shillings

Convert BDT to KES at the real exchange rate

20 bdt
22 kes

Tk1.000 BDT = Ksh1.100 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:56
We can't send money between these currencies

BDT to KES conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to KESLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.13271.1341
Low1.09081.0888
Average1.10701.1076
Change0.42%-1.95%
1 BDT to KES stats

The performance of BDT to KES in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1327 and a 30 day low of 1.0908. This means the 30 day average was 1.1070. The change for BDT to KES was 0.42.

The performance of BDT to KES in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1341 and a 90 day low of 1.0888. This means the 90 day average was 1.1076. The change for BDT to KES was -1.95.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2650.78483.9471.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5360.85691.6741.4997.828
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6490.51555.1910.9034.713
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Kenyan Shilling
1 BDT1.10037 KES
5 BDT5.50185 KES
10 BDT11.00370 KES
20 BDT22.00740 KES
50 BDT55.01850 KES
100 BDT110.03700 KES
250 BDT275.09250 KES
500 BDT550.18500 KES
1000 BDT1,100.37000 KES
2000 BDT2,200.74000 KES
5000 BDT5,501.85000 KES
10000 BDT11,003.70000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Bangladeshi Taka
1 KES0.90879 BDT
5 KES4.54393 BDT
10 KES9.08785 BDT
20 KES18.17570 BDT
50 KES45.43925 BDT
100 KES90.87850 BDT
250 KES227.19625 BDT
500 KES454.39250 BDT
1000 KES908.78500 BDT
2000 KES1,817.57000 BDT
5000 KES4,543.92500 BDT
10000 KES9,087.85000 BDT