1.000 BDT = 0.04323 MYR

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BDT0.04323 MYR
5 BDT0.21617 MYR
10 BDT0.43234 MYR
20 BDT0.86468 MYR
50 BDT2.16171 MYR
100 BDT4.32341 MYR
250 BDT10.80853 MYR
500 BDT21.61705 MYR
1000 BDT43.23410 MYR
2000 BDT86.46820 MYR
5000 BDT216.17050 MYR
10000 BDT432.34100 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MYR23.12990 BDT
5 MYR115.64950 BDT
10 MYR231.29900 BDT
20 MYR462.59800 BDT
50 MYR1,156.49500 BDT
100 MYR2,312.99000 BDT
250 MYR5,782.47500 BDT
500 MYR11,564.95000 BDT
1000 MYR23,129.90000 BDT
2000 MYR46,259.80000 BDT
5000 MYR115,649.50000 BDT
10000 MYR231,299.00000 BDT