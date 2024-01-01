1 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Malaysian ringgits

Convert BDT to MYR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
37.64 myr

Tk1.000 BDT = RM0.03764 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:31
We can't send money between these currencies

BDT to MYR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to MYRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04000.0406
Low0.03760.0376
Average0.03930.0399
Change-5.91%-7.28%
View full history

1 BDT to MYR stats

The performance of BDT to MYR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0400 and a 30 day low of 0.0376. This means the 30 day average was 0.0393. The change for BDT to MYR was -5.91.

The performance of BDT to MYR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0406 and a 90 day low of 0.0376. This means the 90 day average was 0.0399. The change for BDT to MYR was -7.28.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52257.2630.78483.9521.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66262.5220.85691.6631.57.827
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6270.51555.1650.9024.71
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BDT0.03764 MYR
5 BDT0.18818 MYR
10 BDT0.37636 MYR
20 BDT0.75271 MYR
50 BDT1.88179 MYR
100 BDT3.76357 MYR
250 BDT9.40893 MYR
500 BDT18.81785 MYR
1000 BDT37.63570 MYR
2000 BDT75.27140 MYR
5000 BDT188.17850 MYR
10000 BDT376.35700 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MYR26.57050 BDT
5 MYR132.85250 BDT
10 MYR265.70500 BDT
20 MYR531.41000 BDT
50 MYR1,328.52500 BDT
100 MYR2,657.05000 BDT
250 MYR6,642.62500 BDT
500 MYR13,285.25000 BDT
1000 MYR26,570.50000 BDT
2000 MYR53,141.00000 BDT
5000 MYR132,852.50000 BDT
10000 MYR265,705.00000 BDT