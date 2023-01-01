Bangladeshi takas to Malaysian ringgits today

Convert BDT to MYR at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
42.33 myr

1.00000 BDT = 0.04233 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.084790.29421.488591.673790.9646518.7388
1 GBP1.1427911.23955103.1841.70111.912741.1023921.414
1 USD0.92190.806744183.24351.372351.543090.8893517.2756
1 INR0.01107490.009691380.012012910.0164860.01853710.01068370.207531

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BDT0.04233 MYR
5 BDT0.21167 MYR
10 BDT0.42334 MYR
20 BDT0.84668 MYR
50 BDT2.11671 MYR
100 BDT4.23341 MYR
250 BDT10.58352 MYR
500 BDT21.16705 MYR
1000 BDT42.33410 MYR
2000 BDT84.66820 MYR
5000 BDT211.67050 MYR
10000 BDT423.34100 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MYR23.62160 BDT
5 MYR118.10800 BDT
10 MYR236.21600 BDT
20 MYR472.43200 BDT
50 MYR1181.08000 BDT
100 MYR2362.16000 BDT
250 MYR5905.40000 BDT
500 MYR11810.80000 BDT
1000 MYR23621.60000 BDT
2000 MYR47243.20000 BDT
5000 MYR118108.00000 BDT
10000 MYR236216.00000 BDT