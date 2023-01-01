1 Bangladeshi taka to Malaysian ringgits

Convert BDT to MYR at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
0.04 myr

1.00000 BDT = 0.04249 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:46
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Malaysian Ringgit
1 BDT0.04249 MYR
5 BDT0.21245 MYR
10 BDT0.42490 MYR
20 BDT0.84980 MYR
50 BDT2.12449 MYR
100 BDT4.24898 MYR
250 BDT10.62245 MYR
500 BDT21.24490 MYR
1000 BDT42.48980 MYR
2000 BDT84.97960 MYR
5000 BDT212.44900 MYR
10000 BDT424.89800 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MYR23.53510 BDT
5 MYR117.67550 BDT
10 MYR235.35100 BDT
20 MYR470.70200 BDT
50 MYR1176.75500 BDT
100 MYR2353.51000 BDT
250 MYR5883.77500 BDT
500 MYR11767.55000 BDT
1000 MYR23535.10000 BDT
2000 MYR47070.20000 BDT
5000 MYR117675.50000 BDT
10000 MYR235351.00000 BDT