Bangladeshi takas to Brazilian reais today

Convert BDT to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
45.89 brl

1.000 BDT = 0.04589 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:16
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Brazilian Real
1 BDT0.04589 BRL
5 BDT0.22945 BRL
10 BDT0.45891 BRL
20 BDT0.91781 BRL
50 BDT2.29453 BRL
100 BDT4.58907 BRL
250 BDT11.47268 BRL
500 BDT22.94535 BRL
1000 BDT45.89070 BRL
2000 BDT91.78140 BRL
5000 BDT229.45350 BRL
10000 BDT458.90700 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BRL21.79090 BDT
5 BRL108.95450 BDT
10 BRL217.90900 BDT
20 BRL435.81800 BDT
50 BRL1,089.54500 BDT
100 BRL2,179.09000 BDT
250 BRL5,447.72500 BDT
500 BRL10,895.45000 BDT
1000 BRL21,790.90000 BDT
2000 BRL43,581.80000 BDT
5000 BRL108,954.50000 BDT
10000 BRL217,909.00000 BDT