500 Bangladeshi takas to Brazilian reais

Convert BDT to BRL at the real exchange rate

500 bdt
23.46 brl

Tk1.000 BDT = R$0.04691 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:48
BDT to BRL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to BRLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.04900.0490
Low0.04610.0436
Average0.04760.0462
Change1.77%6.17%
1 BDT to BRL stats

The performance of BDT to BRL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0490 and a 30 day low of 0.0461. This means the 30 day average was 0.0476. The change for BDT to BRL was 1.77.

The performance of BDT to BRL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0490 and a 90 day low of 0.0436. This means the 90 day average was 0.0462. The change for BDT to BRL was 6.17.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2720.78483.9471.3737.167
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5360.85691.6621.4997.826
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6480.51555.1830.9024.712
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Brazilian Real
1 BDT0.04691 BRL
5 BDT0.23457 BRL
10 BDT0.46913 BRL
20 BDT0.93826 BRL
50 BDT2.34566 BRL
100 BDT4.69131 BRL
250 BDT11.72828 BRL
500 BDT23.45655 BRL
1000 BDT46.91310 BRL
2000 BDT93.82620 BRL
5000 BDT234.56550 BRL
10000 BDT469.13100 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BRL21.31600 BDT
5 BRL106.58000 BDT
10 BRL213.16000 BDT
20 BRL426.32000 BDT
50 BRL1,065.80000 BDT
100 BRL2,131.60000 BDT
250 BRL5,329.00000 BDT
500 BRL10,658.00000 BDT
1000 BRL21,316.00000 BDT
2000 BRL42,632.00000 BDT
5000 BRL106,580.00000 BDT
10000 BRL213,160.00000 BDT