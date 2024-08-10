5,000 Brazilian reais to Bangladeshi takas

Convert BRL to BDT at the real exchange rate

5,000 brl
106,555 bdt

R$1.000 BRL = Tk21.31 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

BRL to BDT conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BRL to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High21.655422.9178
Low20.427320.4273
Average21.011021.6746
Change-1.35%-6.07%
View full history

1 BRL to BDT stats

The performance of BRL to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 21.6554 and a 30 day low of 20.4273. This means the 30 day average was 21.0110. The change for BRL to BDT was -1.35.

The performance of BRL to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 22.9178 and a 90 day low of 20.4273. This means the 90 day average was 21.6746. The change for BRL to BDT was -6.07.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8561.09291.6421.4991.6610.94420.556
1 GBP1.16911.276107.1091.7521.9411.10424.025
1 USD0.9160.784183.9481.3731.5220.86518.83
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.010.224

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BRL21.31100 BDT
5 BRL106.55500 BDT
10 BRL213.11000 BDT
20 BRL426.22000 BDT
50 BRL1,065.55000 BDT
100 BRL2,131.10000 BDT
250 BRL5,327.75000 BDT
500 BRL10,655.50000 BDT
1000 BRL21,311.00000 BDT
2000 BRL42,622.00000 BDT
5000 BRL106,555.00000 BDT
10000 BRL213,110.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Brazilian Real
1 BDT0.04692 BRL
5 BDT0.23462 BRL
10 BDT0.46924 BRL
20 BDT0.93848 BRL
50 BDT2.34621 BRL
100 BDT4.69241 BRL
250 BDT11.73103 BRL
500 BDT23.46205 BRL
1000 BDT46.92410 BRL
2000 BDT93.84820 BRL
5000 BDT234.62050 BRL
10000 BDT469.24100 BRL