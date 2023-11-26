5000 Brazilian reais to Bangladeshi takas

Convert BRL to BDT at the real exchange rate

5,000 brl
112,419.50 bdt

1.00000 BRL = 22.48390 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Brazilian reais to Bangladeshi takas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BRL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BDT in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BRL to BDT rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Brazilian reais

BRL to USD

BRL to EUR

BRL to GBP

BRL to INR

BRL to JPY

BRL to RUB

BRL to AUD

BRL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BRL22.48390 BDT
5 BRL112.41950 BDT
10 BRL224.83900 BDT
20 BRL449.67800 BDT
50 BRL1124.19500 BDT
100 BRL2248.39000 BDT
250 BRL5620.97500 BDT
500 BRL11241.95000 BDT
1000 BRL22483.90000 BDT
2000 BRL44967.80000 BDT
5000 BRL112419.50000 BDT
10000 BRL224839.00000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Brazilian Real
1 BDT0.04448 BRL
5 BDT0.22238 BRL
10 BDT0.44476 BRL
20 BDT0.88952 BRL
50 BDT2.22381 BRL
100 BDT4.44762 BRL
250 BDT11.11905 BRL
500 BDT22.23810 BRL
1000 BDT44.47620 BRL
2000 BDT88.95240 BRL
5000 BDT222.38100 BRL
10000 BDT444.76200 BRL