Bangladeshi takas to Brazilian reais today

Convert BDT to BRL at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
43.80 brl

1.00000 BDT = 0.04380 BRL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:26
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.922251.5432155.69860.8070783.24551.37277.2501
1 EUR1.0843511.6733860.39680.8751590.26731.488497.86165
1 AUD0.6480.597593136.09270.52298153.94310.889514.69806
1 PHP0.01795380.01655720.027706410.014491.494570.02464510.130167

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Brazilian reais

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BRL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to BRL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Brazilian Real
1 BDT0.04380 BRL
5 BDT0.21901 BRL
10 BDT0.43801 BRL
20 BDT0.87603 BRL
50 BDT2.19007 BRL
100 BDT4.38014 BRL
250 BDT10.95035 BRL
500 BDT21.90070 BRL
1000 BDT43.80140 BRL
2000 BDT87.60280 BRL
5000 BDT219.00700 BRL
10000 BDT438.01400 BRL
Conversion rates Brazilian Real / Bangladeshi Taka
1 BRL22.83030 BDT
5 BRL114.15150 BDT
10 BRL228.30300 BDT
20 BRL456.60600 BDT
50 BRL1141.51500 BDT
100 BRL2283.03000 BDT
250 BRL5707.57500 BDT
500 BRL11415.15000 BDT
1000 BRL22830.30000 BDT
2000 BRL45660.60000 BDT
5000 BRL114151.50000 BDT
10000 BRL228303.00000 BDT