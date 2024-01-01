Bangladeshi takas to Haitian gourdes today

Convert BDT to HTG

1,000 bdt
1,207.97 htg

1.000 BDT = 1.208 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Haitian Gourde
1 BDT1.20797 HTG
5 BDT6.03985 HTG
10 BDT12.07970 HTG
20 BDT24.15940 HTG
50 BDT60.39850 HTG
100 BDT120.79700 HTG
250 BDT301.99250 HTG
500 BDT603.98500 HTG
1000 BDT1,207.97000 HTG
2000 BDT2,415.94000 HTG
5000 BDT6,039.85000 HTG
10000 BDT12,079.70000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Bangladeshi Taka
1 HTG0.82783 BDT
5 HTG4.13917 BDT
10 HTG8.27834 BDT
20 HTG16.55668 BDT
50 HTG41.39170 BDT
100 HTG82.78340 BDT
250 HTG206.95850 BDT
500 HTG413.91700 BDT
1000 HTG827.83400 BDT
2000 HTG1,655.66800 BDT
5000 HTG4,139.17000 BDT
10000 HTG8,278.34000 BDT