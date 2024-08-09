Bangladeshi taka to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Haitian gourdes is currently 1.120 today, reflecting a 0.083% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.409% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 1.121 on 02-08-2024 and a low of 1.114 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-08-2024, with a 0.515% increase in value.