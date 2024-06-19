방글라데시 타카 아이티 구르드로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 방글라데시 타카 아이티 구르드로 is currently 1.122 today, reflecting a -0.497% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 방글라데시 타카 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.485% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 방글라데시 타카 아이티 구르드로 has fluctuated between a high of 1.132 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 1.122 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -0.471% decrease in value.