100 Bangladeshi takas to Haitian gourdes

Convert BDT to HTG at the real exchange rate

100 bdt
112.00 htg

Tk1.000 BDT = G1.120 HTG

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:41
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to HTG conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to HTGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.12371.1343
Low1.11741.1174
Average1.12051.1252
Change-0.30%-0.99%
View full history

1 BDT to HTG stats

The performance of BDT to HTG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.1237 and a 30 day low of 1.1174. This means the 30 day average was 1.1205. The change for BDT to HTG was -0.30.

The performance of BDT to HTG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.1343 and a 90 day low of 1.1174. This means the 90 day average was 1.1252. The change for BDT to HTG was -0.99.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.270.78383.9441.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5480.85691.6791.4997.829
1 AUD0.6580.602137.6640.51555.2060.9034.714
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Haitian gourdes

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HTG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to HTG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Haitian Gourde
1 BDT1.12003 HTG
5 BDT5.60015 HTG
10 BDT11.20030 HTG
20 BDT22.40060 HTG
50 BDT56.00150 HTG
100 BDT112.00300 HTG
250 BDT280.00750 HTG
500 BDT560.01500 HTG
1000 BDT1,120.03000 HTG
2000 BDT2,240.06000 HTG
5000 BDT5,600.15000 HTG
10000 BDT11,200.30000 HTG
Conversion rates Haitian Gourde / Bangladeshi Taka
1 HTG0.89284 BDT
5 HTG4.46418 BDT
10 HTG8.92835 BDT
20 HTG17.85670 BDT
50 HTG44.64175 BDT
100 HTG89.28350 BDT
250 HTG223.20875 BDT
500 HTG446.41750 BDT
1000 HTG892.83500 BDT
2000 HTG1,785.67000 BDT
5000 HTG4,464.17500 BDT
10000 HTG8,928.35000 BDT