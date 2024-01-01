Bangladeshi takas to Tunisian dinars today

Convert BDT to TND at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
28.319 tnd

1.000 BDT = 0.02832 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:27
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1691.4751.6640.96618.26
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5481.7261.9481.13121.375
1 USD0.9220.788183.1511.361.5340.89116.839
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tunisian Dinar
1 BDT0.02832 TND
5 BDT0.14160 TND
10 BDT0.28319 TND
20 BDT0.56639 TND
50 BDT1.41597 TND
100 BDT2.83193 TND
250 BDT7.07983 TND
500 BDT14.15965 TND
1000 BDT28.31930 TND
2000 BDT56.63860 TND
5000 BDT141.59650 TND
10000 BDT283.19300 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TND35.31150 BDT
5 TND176.55750 BDT
10 TND353.11500 BDT
20 TND706.23000 BDT
50 TND1,765.57500 BDT
100 TND3,531.15000 BDT
250 TND8,827.87500 BDT
500 TND17,655.75000 BDT
1000 TND35,311.50000 BDT
2000 TND70,623.00000 BDT
5000 TND176,557.50000 BDT
10000 TND353,115.00000 BDT