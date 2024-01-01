1 Bangladeshi taka to Tunisian dinars

Convert BDT to TND at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
0.026 tnd

Tk1.000 BDT = DT0.02633 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:18
We can't send money between these currencies

BDT to TND conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02650.0268
Low0.02620.0262
Average0.02640.0266
Change-0.80%-1.91%
1 BDT to TND stats

The performance of BDT to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0265 and a 30 day low of 0.0262. This means the 30 day average was 0.0264. The change for BDT to TND was -0.80.

The performance of BDT to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0268 and a 90 day low of 0.0262. This means the 90 day average was 0.0266. The change for BDT to TND was -1.91.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tunisian Dinar
1 BDT0.02633 TND
5 BDT0.13166 TND
10 BDT0.26332 TND
20 BDT0.52664 TND
50 BDT1.31659 TND
100 BDT2.63318 TND
250 BDT6.58295 TND
500 BDT13.16590 TND
1000 BDT26.33180 TND
2000 BDT52.66360 TND
5000 BDT131.65900 TND
10000 BDT263.31800 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TND37.97690 BDT
5 TND189.88450 BDT
10 TND379.76900 BDT
20 TND759.53800 BDT
50 TND1,898.84500 BDT
100 TND3,797.69000 BDT
250 TND9,494.22500 BDT
500 TND18,988.45000 BDT
1000 TND37,976.90000 BDT
2000 TND75,953.80000 BDT
5000 TND189,884.50000 BDT
10000 TND379,769.00000 BDT