1 Bangladeshi taka to Tunisian dinars

Convert BDT to TND at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = DT0.02637 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:42
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to TND conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

TND
1 BDT to TNDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.02640.0264
Low0.02580.0253
Average0.02610.0257
Change2.08%3.26%
View full history

1 BDT to TND stats

The performance of BDT to TND in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0264 and a 30 day low of 0.0258. This means the 30 day average was 0.0261. The change for BDT to TND was 2.08.

The performance of BDT to TND in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0264 and a 90 day low of 0.0253. This means the 90 day average was 0.0257. The change for BDT to TND was 3.26.

Track market ratesView BDT to TND chart

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9451.53558.8560.79184.4211.3997.24
1 EUR1.05911.62562.3140.83789.3811.4817.665
1 AUD0.6510.615138.3360.51554.9880.9114.716
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02610.0131.4340.0240.123

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tunisian Dinar
1 BDT0.02637 TND
5 BDT0.13186 TND
10 BDT0.26371 TND
20 BDT0.52742 TND
50 BDT1.31856 TND
100 BDT2.63711 TND
250 BDT6.59278 TND
500 BDT13.18555 TND
1000 BDT26.37110 TND
2000 BDT52.74220 TND
5000 BDT131.85550 TND
10000 BDT263.71100 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TND37.92040 BDT
5 TND189.60200 BDT
10 TND379.20400 BDT
20 TND758.40800 BDT
50 TND1,896.02000 BDT
100 TND3,792.04000 BDT
250 TND9,480.10000 BDT
500 TND18,960.20000 BDT
1000 TND37,920.40000 BDT
2000 TND75,840.80000 BDT
5000 TND189,602.00000 BDT
10000 TND379,204.00000 BDT