Bangladeshi takas to Tunisian dinars today

Convert BDT to TND at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
28.212 tnd

1.00000 BDT = 0.02821 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:39
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87511.084490.27631.488561.673720.9647518.7453
1 GBP1.1427311.23915103.1591.700981.912561.1024521.4203
1 USD0.922150.807005183.251.37271.543450.8896517.2863
1 INR0.01107710.009693750.01201210.01648890.01853990.01068650.207643

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tunisian Dinar
1 BDT0.02821 TND
5 BDT0.14106 TND
10 BDT0.28212 TND
20 BDT0.56424 TND
50 BDT1.41061 TND
100 BDT2.82122 TND
250 BDT7.05305 TND
500 BDT14.10610 TND
1000 BDT28.21220 TND
2000 BDT56.42440 TND
5000 BDT141.06100 TND
10000 BDT282.12200 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TND35.44570 BDT
5 TND177.22850 BDT
10 TND354.45700 BDT
20 TND708.91400 BDT
50 TND1772.28500 BDT
100 TND3544.57000 BDT
250 TND8861.42500 BDT
500 TND17722.85000 BDT
1000 TND35445.70000 BDT
2000 TND70891.40000 BDT
5000 TND177228.50000 BDT
10000 TND354457.00000 BDT