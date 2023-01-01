20 Bangladeshi takas to Tunisian dinars

Convert BDT to TND at the real exchange rate

20 bdt
0.563 tnd

1.00000 BDT = 0.02817 TND

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Tunisian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TND in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to TND rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Tunisian Dinar
1 BDT0.02817 TND
5 BDT0.14084 TND
10 BDT0.28169 TND
20 BDT0.56337 TND
50 BDT1.40844 TND
100 BDT2.81687 TND
250 BDT7.04218 TND
500 BDT14.08435 TND
1000 BDT28.16870 TND
2000 BDT56.33740 TND
5000 BDT140.84350 TND
10000 BDT281.68700 TND
Conversion rates Tunisian Dinar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 TND35.50040 BDT
5 TND177.50200 BDT
10 TND355.00400 BDT
20 TND710.00800 BDT
50 TND1775.02000 BDT
100 TND3550.04000 BDT
250 TND8875.10000 BDT
500 TND17750.20000 BDT
1000 TND35500.40000 BDT
2000 TND71000.80000 BDT
5000 TND177502.00000 BDT
10000 TND355004.00000 BDT