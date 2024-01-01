Bangladeshi takas to Macedonian denars today

1,000 bdt
517.91 mkd

1.000 BDT = 0.5179 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:23
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Macedonian denars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to MKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Macedonian Denar
1 BDT0.51791 MKD
5 BDT2.58954 MKD
10 BDT5.17908 MKD
20 BDT10.35816 MKD
50 BDT25.89540 MKD
100 BDT51.79080 MKD
250 BDT129.47700 MKD
500 BDT258.95400 MKD
1000 BDT517.90800 MKD
2000 BDT1,035.81600 MKD
5000 BDT2,589.54000 MKD
10000 BDT5,179.08000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MKD1.93085 BDT
5 MKD9.65425 BDT
10 MKD19.30850 BDT
20 MKD38.61700 BDT
50 MKD96.54250 BDT
100 MKD193.08500 BDT
250 MKD482.71250 BDT
500 MKD965.42500 BDT
1000 MKD1,930.85000 BDT
2000 MKD3,861.70000 BDT
5000 MKD9,654.25000 BDT
10000 MKD19,308.50000 BDT