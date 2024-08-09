Bangladeshi taka to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Macedonian denars is currently 0.480 today, reflecting a -0.206% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -1.153% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 0.485 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.477 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.635% decrease in value.