방글라데시 타카 마케도니아 데나르로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 방글라데시 타카 마케도니아 데나르로 is currently 0.491 today, reflecting a -0.124% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 방글라데시 타카 has remained relatively stable, with a 1.319% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 방글라데시 타카 마케도니아 데나르로 has fluctuated between a high of 0.492 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.484 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.317% increase in value.