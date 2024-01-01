250 Bangladeshi takas to Macedonian denars

Convert BDT to MKD at the real exchange rate

250 bdt
119.90 mkd

Tk1.000 BDT = ден0.4796 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:18
BDT to MKD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48520.4913
Low0.47920.4792
Average0.48220.4853
Change-0.90%-2.19%
1 BDT to MKD stats

The performance of BDT to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4852 and a 30 day low of 0.4792. This means the 30 day average was 0.4822. The change for BDT to MKD was -0.90.

The performance of BDT to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4913 and a 90 day low of 0.4792. This means the 90 day average was 0.4853. The change for BDT to MKD was -2.19.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52257.2640.78483.9441.3747.168
1 EUR1.09211.66262.5180.85691.6461.57.826
1 AUD0.6570.602137.620.51555.1470.9024.709
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Macedonian Denar
1 BDT0.47959 MKD
5 BDT2.39797 MKD
10 BDT4.79594 MKD
20 BDT9.59188 MKD
50 BDT23.97970 MKD
100 BDT47.95940 MKD
250 BDT119.89850 MKD
500 BDT239.79700 MKD
1000 BDT479.59400 MKD
2000 BDT959.18800 MKD
5000 BDT2,397.97000 MKD
10000 BDT4,795.94000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MKD2.08510 BDT
5 MKD10.42550 BDT
10 MKD20.85100 BDT
20 MKD41.70200 BDT
50 MKD104.25500 BDT
100 MKD208.51000 BDT
250 MKD521.27500 BDT
500 MKD1,042.55000 BDT
1000 MKD2,085.10000 BDT
2000 MKD4,170.20000 BDT
5000 MKD10,425.50000 BDT
10000 MKD20,851.00000 BDT