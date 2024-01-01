250 Bangladeshi takas to Macedonian denars

Convert BDT to MKD at the real exchange rate

Tk1.000 BDT = ден0.4866 MKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:38
BDT to MKD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

MKD
1 BDT to MKDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.48940.4894
Low0.47140.4608
Average0.47930.4706
Change2.67%4.71%
1 BDT to MKD stats

The performance of BDT to MKD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4894 and a 30 day low of 0.4714. This means the 30 day average was 0.4793. The change for BDT to MKD was 2.67.

The performance of BDT to MKD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4894 and a 90 day low of 0.4608. This means the 90 day average was 0.4706. The change for BDT to MKD was 4.71.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Macedonian Denar
1 BDT0.48664 MKD
5 BDT2.43320 MKD
10 BDT4.86639 MKD
20 BDT9.73278 MKD
50 BDT24.33195 MKD
100 BDT48.66390 MKD
250 BDT121.65975 MKD
500 BDT243.31950 MKD
1000 BDT486.63900 MKD
2000 BDT973.27800 MKD
5000 BDT2,433.19500 MKD
10000 BDT4,866.39000 MKD
Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MKD2.05491 BDT
5 MKD10.27455 BDT
10 MKD20.54910 BDT
20 MKD41.09820 BDT
50 MKD102.74550 BDT
100 MKD205.49100 BDT
250 MKD513.72750 BDT
500 MKD1,027.45500 BDT
1000 MKD2,054.91000 BDT
2000 MKD4,109.82000 BDT
5000 MKD10,274.55000 BDT
10000 MKD20,549.10000 BDT