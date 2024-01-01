10 Macedonian denars to Bangladeshi takas

Convert MKD to BDT at the real exchange rate

ден1.000 MKD = Tk2.045 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:56
MKD to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

BDT
1 MKD to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.12142.1704
Low2.04332.0433
Average2.08292.1230
Change-2.62%-5.05%
1 MKD to BDT stats

The performance of MKD to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.1214 and a 30 day low of 2.0433. This means the 30 day average was 2.0829. The change for MKD to BDT was -2.62.

The performance of MKD to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.1704 and a 90 day low of 2.0433. This means the 90 day average was 2.1230. The change for MKD to BDT was -5.05.

Conversion rates Macedonian Denar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 MKD2.04459 BDT
5 MKD10.22295 BDT
10 MKD20.44590 BDT
20 MKD40.89180 BDT
50 MKD102.22950 BDT
100 MKD204.45900 BDT
250 MKD511.14750 BDT
500 MKD1,022.29500 BDT
1000 MKD2,044.59000 BDT
2000 MKD4,089.18000 BDT
5000 MKD10,222.95000 BDT
10000 MKD20,445.90000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Macedonian Denar
1 BDT0.48910 MKD
5 BDT2.44548 MKD
10 BDT4.89096 MKD
20 BDT9.78192 MKD
50 BDT24.45480 MKD
100 BDT48.90960 MKD
250 BDT122.27400 MKD
500 BDT244.54800 MKD
1000 BDT489.09600 MKD
2000 BDT978.19200 MKD
5000 BDT2,445.48000 MKD
10000 BDT4,890.96000 MKD