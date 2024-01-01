Bangladeshi takas to Seychellois rupees today

Convert BDT to SCR at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
121.96 scr

1.000 BDT = 0.1220 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1641.4741.6640.96618.258
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5431.7261.9471.13121.372
1 USD0.9220.788183.1541.361.5340.89116.838
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Seychellois Rupee
1 BDT0.12196 SCR
5 BDT0.60979 SCR
10 BDT1.21958 SCR
20 BDT2.43916 SCR
50 BDT6.09790 SCR
100 BDT12.19580 SCR
250 BDT30.48950 SCR
500 BDT60.97900 SCR
1000 BDT121.95800 SCR
2000 BDT243.91600 SCR
5000 BDT609.79000 SCR
10000 BDT1,219.58000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SCR8.19952 BDT
5 SCR40.99760 BDT
10 SCR81.99520 BDT
20 SCR163.99040 BDT
50 SCR409.97600 BDT
100 SCR819.95200 BDT
250 SCR2,049.88000 BDT
500 SCR4,099.76000 BDT
1000 SCR8,199.52000 BDT
2000 SCR16,399.04000 BDT
5000 SCR40,997.60000 BDT
10000 SCR81,995.20000 BDT