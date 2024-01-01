5,000 Bangladeshi takas to Seychellois rupees

Convert BDT to SCR at the real exchange rate

5,000 bdt
586.32 scr

Tk1.000 BDT = ₨0.1173 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:05
BDT to SCR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to SCRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.12770.1277
Low0.11320.1132
Average0.11920.1183
Change-1.40%0.85%
1 BDT to SCR stats

The performance of BDT to SCR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1277 and a 30 day low of 0.1132. This means the 30 day average was 0.1192. The change for BDT to SCR was -1.40.

The performance of BDT to SCR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1277 and a 90 day low of 0.1132. This means the 90 day average was 0.1183. The change for BDT to SCR was 0.85.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Seychellois Rupee
1 BDT0.11726 SCR
5 BDT0.58632 SCR
10 BDT1.17264 SCR
20 BDT2.34528 SCR
50 BDT5.86320 SCR
100 BDT11.72640 SCR
250 BDT29.31600 SCR
500 BDT58.63200 SCR
1000 BDT117.26400 SCR
2000 BDT234.52800 SCR
5000 BDT586.32000 SCR
10000 BDT1,172.64000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SCR8.52774 BDT
5 SCR42.63870 BDT
10 SCR85.27740 BDT
20 SCR170.55480 BDT
50 SCR426.38700 BDT
100 SCR852.77400 BDT
250 SCR2,131.93500 BDT
500 SCR4,263.87000 BDT
1000 SCR8,527.74000 BDT
2000 SCR17,055.48000 BDT
5000 SCR42,638.70000 BDT
10000 SCR85,277.40000 BDT