10 thousand Seychellois rupees to Bangladeshi takas

Convert SCR to BDT at the real exchange rate

10,000 scr
86,676.20 bdt

₨1.000 SCR = Tk8.668 BDT

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:34
SCR to BDT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

BDT
1 SCR to BDTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High9.12369.1236
Low7.83167.8316
Average8.51208.4574
Change10.68%1.50%
1 SCR to BDT stats

The performance of SCR to BDT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 9.1236 and a 30 day low of 7.8316. This means the 30 day average was 8.5120. The change for SCR to BDT was 10.68.

The performance of SCR to BDT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 9.1236 and a 90 day low of 7.8316. This means the 90 day average was 8.4574. The change for SCR to BDT was 1.50.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SCR8.66762 BDT
5 SCR43.33810 BDT
10 SCR86.67620 BDT
20 SCR173.35240 BDT
50 SCR433.38100 BDT
100 SCR866.76200 BDT
250 SCR2,166.90500 BDT
500 SCR4,333.81000 BDT
1000 SCR8,667.62000 BDT
2000 SCR17,335.24000 BDT
5000 SCR43,338.10000 BDT
10000 SCR86,676.20000 BDT
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Seychellois Rupee
1 BDT0.11537 SCR
5 BDT0.57686 SCR
10 BDT1.15372 SCR
20 BDT2.30744 SCR
50 BDT5.76860 SCR
100 BDT11.53720 SCR
250 BDT28.84300 SCR
500 BDT57.68600 SCR
1000 BDT115.37200 SCR
2000 BDT230.74400 SCR
5000 BDT576.86000 SCR
10000 BDT1,153.72000 SCR