Seychellois rupee to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Bangladeshi takas is currently 8.668 today, reflecting a 1.386% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -3.030% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 9.138 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 8.259 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -7.087% decrease in value.