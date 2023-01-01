Bangladeshi takas to Seychellois rupees today

Convert BDT to SCR at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
116.76 scr

1.00000 BDT = 0.11676 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.92221.5434555.70160.80687583.25251.37257.2503
1 EUR1.084411.6737260.40280.8750590.2791.488347.86223
1 AUD0.64790.597473136.08910.52277453.93930.8892434.69747
1 PHP0.01795280.01655550.027709210.01448571.494620.02464020.130163

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Seychellois Rupee
1 BDT0.11676 SCR
5 BDT0.58378 SCR
10 BDT1.16757 SCR
20 BDT2.33514 SCR
50 BDT5.83785 SCR
100 BDT11.67570 SCR
250 BDT29.18925 SCR
500 BDT58.37850 SCR
1000 BDT116.75700 SCR
2000 BDT233.51400 SCR
5000 BDT583.78500 SCR
10000 BDT1167.57000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SCR8.56482 BDT
5 SCR42.82410 BDT
10 SCR85.64820 BDT
20 SCR171.29640 BDT
50 SCR428.24100 BDT
100 SCR856.48200 BDT
250 SCR2141.20500 BDT
500 SCR4282.41000 BDT
1000 SCR8564.82000 BDT
2000 SCR17129.64000 BDT
5000 SCR42824.10000 BDT
10000 SCR85648.20000 BDT