1 Bangladeshi taka to Seychellois rupees

Convert BDT to SCR at the real exchange rate

1 bdt
0.13 scr

1.00000 BDT = 0.13204 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Seychellois Rupee
1 BDT0.13204 SCR
5 BDT0.66019 SCR
10 BDT1.32038 SCR
20 BDT2.64076 SCR
50 BDT6.60190 SCR
100 BDT13.20380 SCR
250 BDT33.00950 SCR
500 BDT66.01900 SCR
1000 BDT132.03800 SCR
2000 BDT264.07600 SCR
5000 BDT660.19000 SCR
10000 BDT1320.38000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Bangladeshi Taka
1 SCR7.57357 BDT
5 SCR37.86785 BDT
10 SCR75.73570 BDT
20 SCR151.47140 BDT
50 SCR378.67850 BDT
100 SCR757.35700 BDT
250 SCR1893.39250 BDT
500 SCR3786.78500 BDT
1000 SCR7573.57000 BDT
2000 SCR15147.14000 BDT
5000 SCR37867.85000 BDT
10000 SCR75735.70000 BDT