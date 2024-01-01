Bangladeshi takas to Norwegian kroner today

Convert BDT to NOK at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
97.46 nok

1.000 BDT = 0.09746 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:25
Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9221.53556.230.78883.1481.367.2
1 EUR1.08411.66460.9590.85490.1411.4747.805
1 AUD0.6520.601136.6420.51354.1830.8864.692
1 PHP0.0180.0160.02710.0141.4790.0240.128

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Norwegian Krone
1 BDT0.09746 NOK
5 BDT0.48730 NOK
10 BDT0.97461 NOK
20 BDT1.94921 NOK
50 BDT4.87304 NOK
100 BDT9.74607 NOK
250 BDT24.36518 NOK
500 BDT48.73035 NOK
1000 BDT97.46070 NOK
2000 BDT194.92140 NOK
5000 BDT487.30350 NOK
10000 BDT974.60700 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NOK10.26050 BDT
5 NOK51.30250 BDT
10 NOK102.60500 BDT
20 NOK205.21000 BDT
50 NOK513.02500 BDT
100 NOK1,026.05000 BDT
250 NOK2,565.12500 BDT
500 NOK5,130.25000 BDT
1000 NOK10,260.50000 BDT
2000 NOK20,521.00000 BDT
5000 NOK51,302.50000 BDT
10000 NOK102,605.00000 BDT