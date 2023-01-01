Bangladeshi takas to Norwegian kroner today

Convert BDT to NOK at the real exchange rate

1000 bdt
98.06 nok

1.00000 BDT = 0.09806 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:36
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.875051.084790.29421.488591.673790.9646518.7388
1 GBP1.1427911.23955103.1841.70111.912741.1023921.414
1 USD0.92190.806744183.24351.372351.543090.8893517.2756
1 INR0.01107490.009691380.012012910.0164860.01853710.01068370.207531

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Norwegian Krone
1 BDT0.09806 NOK
5 BDT0.49032 NOK
10 BDT0.98065 NOK
20 BDT1.96129 NOK
50 BDT4.90323 NOK
100 BDT9.80646 NOK
250 BDT24.51615 NOK
500 BDT49.03230 NOK
1000 BDT98.06460 NOK
2000 BDT196.12920 NOK
5000 BDT490.32300 NOK
10000 BDT980.64600 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NOK10.19740 BDT
5 NOK50.98700 BDT
10 NOK101.97400 BDT
20 NOK203.94800 BDT
50 NOK509.87000 BDT
100 NOK1019.74000 BDT
250 NOK2549.35000 BDT
500 NOK5098.70000 BDT
1000 NOK10197.40000 BDT
2000 NOK20394.80000 BDT
5000 NOK50987.00000 BDT
10000 NOK101974.00000 BDT