10 Bangladeshi takas to Norwegian kroner

Convert BDT to NOK at the real exchange rate

10 bdt
0.92 nok

Tk1.000 BDT = kr0.09221 NOK

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:38
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to NOK conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to NOKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.09390.0939
Low0.09120.0891
Average0.09280.0913
Change1.12%-0.76%
View full history

1 BDT to NOK stats

The performance of BDT to NOK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0939 and a 30 day low of 0.0912. This means the 30 day average was 0.0928. The change for BDT to NOK was 1.12.

The performance of BDT to NOK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0939 and a 90 day low of 0.0891. This means the 90 day average was 0.0913. The change for BDT to NOK was -0.76.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52257.260.78483.9521.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5160.85691.6591.4997.826
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6280.51555.1690.9024.711
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Norwegian kroner

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NOK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to NOK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Norwegian Krone
1 BDT0.09221 NOK
5 BDT0.46104 NOK
10 BDT0.92208 NOK
20 BDT1.84416 NOK
50 BDT4.61040 NOK
100 BDT9.22079 NOK
250 BDT23.05198 NOK
500 BDT46.10395 NOK
1000 BDT92.20790 NOK
2000 BDT184.41580 NOK
5000 BDT461.03950 NOK
10000 BDT922.07900 NOK
Conversion rates Norwegian Krone / Bangladeshi Taka
1 NOK10.84510 BDT
5 NOK54.22550 BDT
10 NOK108.45100 BDT
20 NOK216.90200 BDT
50 NOK542.25500 BDT
100 NOK1,084.51000 BDT
250 NOK2,711.27500 BDT
500 NOK5,422.55000 BDT
1000 NOK10,845.10000 BDT
2000 NOK21,690.20000 BDT
5000 NOK54,225.50000 BDT
10000 NOK108,451.00000 BDT