Bangladeshi takas to Peruvian nuevo soles today

Convert BDT to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
33.78 pen

1.000 BDT = 0.03378 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:25
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1411.4741.6640.96618.252
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5191.7261.9471.13121.366
1 USD0.9220.788183.1481.361.5350.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.202

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BDT0.03378 PEN
5 BDT0.16888 PEN
10 BDT0.33776 PEN
20 BDT0.67553 PEN
50 BDT1.68882 PEN
100 BDT3.37763 PEN
250 BDT8.44408 PEN
500 BDT16.88815 PEN
1000 BDT33.77630 PEN
2000 BDT67.55260 PEN
5000 BDT168.88150 PEN
10000 BDT337.76300 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PEN29.60650 BDT
5 PEN148.03250 BDT
10 PEN296.06500 BDT
20 PEN592.13000 BDT
50 PEN1,480.32500 BDT
100 PEN2,960.65000 BDT
250 PEN7,401.62500 BDT
500 PEN14,803.25000 BDT
1000 PEN29,606.50000 BDT
2000 PEN59,213.00000 BDT
5000 PEN148,032.50000 BDT
10000 PEN296,065.00000 BDT