10 thousand Bangladeshi takas to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert BDT to PEN at the real exchange rate

10,000 bdt
318.06 pen

Tk1.000 BDT = S/.0.03181 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:45
BDT to PEN conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.03220.0328
Low0.03160.0316
Average0.03190.0321
Change-1.19%-0.14%
1 BDT to PEN stats

The performance of BDT to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0322 and a 30 day low of 0.0316. This means the 30 day average was 0.0319. The change for BDT to PEN was -1.19.

The performance of BDT to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0328 and a 90 day low of 0.0316. This means the 90 day average was 0.0321. The change for BDT to PEN was -0.14.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 BDT0.03181 PEN
5 BDT0.15903 PEN
10 BDT0.31806 PEN
20 BDT0.63613 PEN
50 BDT1.59032 PEN
100 BDT3.18064 PEN
250 BDT7.95160 PEN
500 BDT15.90320 PEN
1000 BDT31.80640 PEN
2000 BDT63.61280 PEN
5000 BDT159.03200 PEN
10000 BDT318.06400 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Bangladeshi Taka
1 PEN31.44020 BDT
5 PEN157.20100 BDT
10 PEN314.40200 BDT
20 PEN628.80400 BDT
50 PEN1,572.01000 BDT
100 PEN3,144.02000 BDT
250 PEN7,860.05000 BDT
500 PEN15,720.10000 BDT
1000 PEN31,440.20000 BDT
2000 PEN62,880.40000 BDT
5000 PEN157,201.00000 BDT
10000 PEN314,402.00000 BDT