Bangladeshi taka to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 0.032 today, reflecting a 0.236% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.147% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 0.032 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.032 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.588% increase in value.