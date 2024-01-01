Bangladeshi takas to Costa Rican colóns today

Convert BDT to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
4,578.08 crc

1.000 BDT = 4.578 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:15
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Costa Rican Colón
1 BDT4.57808 CRC
5 BDT22.89040 CRC
10 BDT45.78080 CRC
20 BDT91.56160 CRC
50 BDT228.90400 CRC
100 BDT457.80800 CRC
250 BDT1,144.52000 CRC
500 BDT2,289.04000 CRC
1000 BDT4,578.08000 CRC
2000 BDT9,156.16000 CRC
5000 BDT22,890.40000 CRC
10000 BDT45,780.80000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CRC0.21843 BDT
5 CRC1.09216 BDT
10 CRC2.18432 BDT
20 CRC4.36864 BDT
50 CRC10.92160 BDT
100 CRC21.84320 BDT
250 CRC54.60800 BDT
500 CRC109.21600 BDT
1000 CRC218.43200 BDT
2000 CRC436.86400 BDT
5000 CRC1,092.16000 BDT
10000 CRC2,184.32000 BDT