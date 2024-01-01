500 Bangladeshi takas to Costa Rican colóns

Convert BDT to CRC at the real exchange rate

500 bdt
2,252.78 crc

Tk1.000 BDT = ₡4.506 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:05
BDT to CRC conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to CRCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.51544.5504
Low4.44494.3610
Average4.48154.4647
Change0.70%2.74%
1 BDT to CRC stats

The performance of BDT to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.5154 and a 30 day low of 4.4449. This means the 30 day average was 4.4815. The change for BDT to CRC was 0.70.

The performance of BDT to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5504 and a 90 day low of 4.3610. This means the 90 day average was 4.4647. The change for BDT to CRC was 2.74.

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.52157.2750.78483.9531.3737.167
1 EUR1.09211.66162.5330.85691.661.4997.825
1 AUD0.6570.602137.6560.51555.1950.9034.712
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Costa Rican Colón
1 BDT4.50556 CRC
5 BDT22.52780 CRC
10 BDT45.05560 CRC
20 BDT90.11120 CRC
50 BDT225.27800 CRC
100 BDT450.55600 CRC
250 BDT1,126.39000 CRC
500 BDT2,252.78000 CRC
1000 BDT4,505.56000 CRC
2000 BDT9,011.12000 CRC
5000 BDT22,527.80000 CRC
10000 BDT45,055.60000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Bangladeshi Taka
1 CRC0.22195 BDT
5 CRC1.10974 BDT
10 CRC2.21948 BDT
20 CRC4.43896 BDT
50 CRC11.09740 BDT
100 CRC22.19480 BDT
250 CRC55.48700 BDT
500 CRC110.97400 BDT
1000 CRC221.94800 BDT
2000 CRC443.89600 BDT
5000 CRC1,109.74000 BDT
10000 CRC2,219.48000 BDT