Bangladeshi taka to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Costa Rican colóns is currently 4.506 today, reflecting a 0.069% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a 0.959% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 4.511 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 4.460 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.657% increase in value.