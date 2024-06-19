방글라데시 타카 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 방글라데시 타카 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 is currently 4.428 today, reflecting a -0.635% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 방글라데시 타카 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.559% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 방글라데시 타카 코스타리카 콜론으로 이동 has fluctuated between a high of 4.498 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 4.422 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.504% increase in value.