Bangladeshi takas to Ukrainian hryvnias today

Convert BDT to UAH at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
355.74 uah

1.000 BDT = 0.3557 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:29
Wise

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1681.4751.6640.96618.261
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5461.7261.9481.13121.375
1 USD0.9220.788183.151.361.5340.89116.84
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi taka

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Ukrainian Hryvnia
1 BDT0.35574 UAH
5 BDT1.77871 UAH
10 BDT3.55742 UAH
20 BDT7.11484 UAH
50 BDT17.78710 UAH
100 BDT35.57420 UAH
250 BDT88.93550 UAH
500 BDT177.87100 UAH
1000 BDT355.74200 UAH
2000 BDT711.48400 UAH
5000 BDT1,778.71000 UAH
10000 BDT3,557.42000 UAH
Conversion rates Ukrainian Hryvnia / Bangladeshi Taka
1 UAH2.81103 BDT
5 UAH14.05515 BDT
10 UAH28.11030 BDT
20 UAH56.22060 BDT
50 UAH140.55150 BDT
100 UAH281.10300 BDT
250 UAH702.75750 BDT
500 UAH1,405.51500 BDT
1000 UAH2,811.03000 BDT
2000 UAH5,622.06000 BDT
5000 UAH14,055.15000 BDT
10000 UAH28,110.30000 BDT