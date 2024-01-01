250 Bangladeshi takas to Ukrainian hryvnias

Convert BDT to UAH at the real exchange rate

250 bdt
86.66 uah

Tk1.000 BDT = ₴0.3466 UAH

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:29
BDT to UAH conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 BDT to UAHLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.35100.3510
Low0.34430.3352
Average0.34800.3439
Change0.71%2.72%
1 BDT to UAH stats

The performance of BDT to UAH in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3510 and a 30 day low of 0.3443. This means the 30 day average was 0.3480. The change for BDT to UAH was 0.71.

The performance of BDT to UAH in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3510 and a 90 day low of 0.3352. This means the 90 day average was 0.3439. The change for BDT to UAH was 2.72.

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Ukrainian hryvnias

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UAH in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to UAH rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

