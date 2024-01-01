Bangladeshi takas to Guyanaese dollars today

Convert BDT to GYD at the real exchange rate

1,000 bdt
1,909.15 gyd

1.000 BDT = 1.909 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:19
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.08490.1441.4741.6630.96618.255
1 GBP1.17111.269105.5331.7261.9471.13121.371
1 USD0.9220.788183.141.361.5340.89116.836
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0160.0180.0110.203

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Guyanaese Dollar
1 BDT1.90915 GYD
5 BDT9.54575 GYD
10 BDT19.09150 GYD
20 BDT38.18300 GYD
50 BDT95.45750 GYD
100 BDT190.91500 GYD
250 BDT477.28750 GYD
500 BDT954.57500 GYD
1000 BDT1,909.15000 GYD
2000 BDT3,818.30000 GYD
5000 BDT9,545.75000 GYD
10000 BDT19,091.50000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GYD0.52379 BDT
5 GYD2.61897 BDT
10 GYD5.23794 BDT
20 GYD10.47588 BDT
50 GYD26.18970 BDT
100 GYD52.37940 BDT
250 GYD130.94850 BDT
500 GYD261.89700 BDT
1000 GYD523.79400 BDT
2000 GYD1,047.58800 BDT
5000 GYD2,618.97000 BDT
10000 GYD5,237.94000 BDT