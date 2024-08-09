Bangladeshi taka to Guyanaese dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Bangladeshi taka to Guyanaese dollars history summary. This is the Bangladeshi taka (BDT) to Guyanaese dollars (GYD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of BDT and GYD historical data from 09-08-2019 to 09-08-2024.
We can't send money between these currencies
We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.
Bangladeshi taka to Guyanaese dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Bangladeshi taka to Guyanaese dollars is currently 1.777 today, reflecting a 0.048% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bangladeshi taka has remained relatively stable, with a -0.146% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Bangladeshi taka to Guyanaese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.782 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 1.774 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.271% decrease in value.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Guyanaese dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.