20 Bangladeshi takas to Guyanaese dollars

Convert BDT to GYD at the real exchange rate

20 bdt
35.53 gyd

Tk1.000 BDT = GY$1.777 GYD

Mid-market exchange rate at 17:37
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

BDT to GYD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 BDT to GYDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.78001.7917
Low1.77281.7728
Average1.77661.7798
Change0.12%-0.70%
View full history

1 BDT to GYD stats

The performance of BDT to GYD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7800 and a 30 day low of 1.7728. This means the 30 day average was 1.7766. The change for BDT to GYD was 0.12.

The performance of BDT to GYD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7917 and a 90 day low of 1.7728. This means the 90 day average was 1.7798. The change for BDT to GYD was -0.70.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURAUDPHPGBPINRCADCNY
1 USD10.9161.5257.2660.78383.9381.3737.168
1 EUR1.09211.6662.5490.85591.6811.4997.829
1 AUD0.6580.602137.6760.51555.2230.9034.716
1 PHP0.0170.0160.02710.0141.4660.0240.125

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Bangladeshi takas to Guyanaese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select BDT in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GYD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current BDT to GYD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Bangladeshi takas

BDT to USD

BDT to EUR

BDT to AUD

BDT to PHP

BDT to GBP

BDT to INR

BDT to CAD

BDT to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Bangladeshi Taka / Guyanaese Dollar
1 BDT1.77660 GYD
5 BDT8.88300 GYD
10 BDT17.76600 GYD
20 BDT35.53200 GYD
50 BDT88.83000 GYD
100 BDT177.66000 GYD
250 BDT444.15000 GYD
500 BDT888.30000 GYD
1000 BDT1,776.60000 GYD
2000 BDT3,553.20000 GYD
5000 BDT8,883.00000 GYD
10000 BDT17,766.00000 GYD
Conversion rates Guyanaese Dollar / Bangladeshi Taka
1 GYD0.56287 BDT
5 GYD2.81436 BDT
10 GYD5.62872 BDT
20 GYD11.25744 BDT
50 GYD28.14360 BDT
100 GYD56.28720 BDT
250 GYD140.71800 BDT
500 GYD281.43600 BDT
1000 GYD562.87200 BDT
2000 GYD1,125.74400 BDT
5000 GYD2,814.36000 BDT
10000 GYD5,628.72000 BDT